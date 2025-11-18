Bihar resumes police recruitment drive for 25,000 vacancies

The Bihar Police has announced that its recruitment process will be restarted for more than 25,000 direct-recruitment posts, the state’s Home Department confirmed on Saturday.

The resumed recruitment drive aims to fill a significant number of vacancies across various roles, including constables, sub-inspectors, drivers, and chowkidars.

This recruitment drive, which has been stalled owing to the elections, is continuing through six distinct examination processes. The most number of vacancies, 19,838, are for Bihar Police Constables.

In addition, recruitment is underway for 2,417 Jail Warders, 1,603 Prohibition Constables, 108 Mobile Squad Constables, 33 Enforcement Sub-Inspectors, 25 Assistant Jail Superintendents (Ex-Servicemen), and 24 Forest Range Officers.

These roles are now open to both 10th pass and 12th pass candidates.

Age criteria for the posts range from 18 to 37 years, depending on the specific role.

Earlier reports had indicated the total strength of vacant positions in the Bihar Police and the Home Department was close to 30,000, of which over 25,000 are to be filled through this direct recruitment campaign.

The recruitment notification will presumably be issued soon, and applications are expected to be accepted via the official CSBC (Central Selection Board of Constables) portal.

Among the vacancies, 19,838 constable posts have already been confirmed for recruitment in 2025 under the CSBC.

Officials have urged interested candidates to watch the CSBC’s official website closely for the formal recruitment notification and application schedule.