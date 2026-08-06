Bihar reintroduces half-day Saturdays in govt schools

Patna: State-run schools in Bihar will again have half-day classes on Saturday from this week, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced on Thursday.
Schools for classes 1 to 8 will function from 9.30 am to 1 pm on Saturdays, with the mid-day meal break scheduled from 12 pm to 12.40 pm, he said, adding that Saturdays will also be observed as "no-bag days" for students.
The move reverses a December 12, 2025 order under which government schools had been directed to function from 9.30 am to 4 pm on all working days, including Saturdays.
"We have taken a much-awaited decision. From this week onwards, government-run schools in Bihar will operate for half a day on Saturdays," Tiwari said.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also referred to the decision while addressing legislators during an orientation programme on the Bihar assembly premises.
Tiwari also reviewed the ongoing teacher rationalisation process, saying 73,151 of the 1,06,287 surplus teachers had applied for transfer through the e-Shiksha portal between July 29 and August 5.
In addition, 4,259 applications were received for mutual transfers, he said.
According to an official statement issued by the Education Department, the rationalisation process will be completed by September 9, while mutual transfers will conclude by September 14.
The process for general teacher transfers will begin on September 17.
Stating that education remained the government's top priority, Tiwari said issues relating to teachers would be resolved by October 31.
"Once teachers' issues are addressed, they will be able to focus fully on resolving the problems faced by students," he said.
The minister also announced that a 'Chintan Shivir' of the Education Department will be held in Patna on August 9 and 10, with more than 350 departmental officers expected to participate in discussions on administrative and academic issues.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.