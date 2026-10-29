Bihar Police SI aspirants break barricades in Patna over scrapped BPSSC exam

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS): High drama and chaos unfolded in central Patna on Thursday as hundreds of Sub-Inspector (Daroga) candidates staged a fierce demonstration, breaking through police barricades and engaging in a confrontation with security forces at the busy JP Roundabout.
The clash broke out when police intercepted the protesting candidates to stop them from advancing further into restricted zones.
While law enforcement authorities managed to push back the core group of agitators and clear the main intersection, a heavy concentration of students remains gathered in the surrounding areas, keeping the security forces on high alert.
The candidates are protesting the sudden cancellation of the main written examination held for the recruitment of 1,799 Sub-Inspector positions.
Demanding an immediate withdrawal of the cancellation order, the agitators have urged authorities to restore the previously declared results and resume the hiring process.
Protesters accused the state government and recruitment authorities of deliberately harassing young job seekers.
Candidates stated that after putting in months of rigorous preparation and passing multiple stages, the abrupt annulment of the process has pushed their careers into limbo.
The agitation on Thursday marks the second major demonstration by Sub-Inspector candidates this month.
On October 5, aspirants launched a similar protest march from Gandhi Maidan toward the Chief Minister's residence and the office of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).
During that attempt, police intercepted the rally before it could reach the JP Roundabout.
The unrest stems from an official release issued by the BPSSC on September 23, 2026.
The Commission unexpectedly scrapped the main written examination—originally conducted in two shifts on May 27, 2026—citing unavoidable reasons.
In its formal statement, the BPSSC noted that information regarding fresh examination dates would be announced separately, triggering widespread outrage among successful candidates who are now demanding accountability and immediate reinstatement of the selection process.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.