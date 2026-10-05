Bihar Police SI aspirants allegedly face lathi-charge in Patna during march against exam cancellation

Patna, Oct 5 (IANS): A protest by candidates in Patna turned tense on Monday as aspirants opposed the cancellation of the main examination for the recruitment of 1,799 Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors.
A large number of candidates marched from Gandhi Maidan towards JP Golambar, where police had erected barricades to stop them from proceeding further.
A confrontation subsequently broke out between the protesters and the police, with reports of a lathi-charge.
After being stopped near JP Golambar, the protesters sat on the road and demanded a meeting with the Chief Minister.
Police officials appealed to the candidates to maintain peace and suggested that they submit their demands through a delegation.
They asked the protesters to nominate a five-member delegation for discussions.
However, the candidates remained firm in their demand for a direct meeting with the Chief Minister.
The situation became tense as the protesters and police personnel confronted each other.
According to reports, police used batons to disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control.
Videos showing male and female candidates confronting police personnel have also surfaced.
The complete context and sequence of events in the individual videos could not be independently verified.
A separate video circulating from the protest shows Masaurhi DSP Raghav Dayal at the demonstration.
Claims have emerged that the officer was holding a baton and attempting to push protesters back during the police action.
However, the footage alone does not establish the full circumstances or sequence of events surrounding his actions.
Local reports have confirmed the presence of DSP Raghav Dayal at the protest site, where police used batons during the confrontation.
The candidates were protesting against the cancellation of the main examination for the recruitment of 1,799 Sub-Inspectors and demanding clarity on the recruitment process.
The situation remained tense as the protesters continued to press their demands and sought direct intervention from the Chief Minister.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.