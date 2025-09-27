Bihar Police Constable Written Exam 2025 results OUT

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) declared the results of the Bihar Police Constable Written Examination 2025 yesterday, Friday, September 26. Candidates can check the list of those selected on the CSBC's official website, csbc.bih.nic.in .

Over 99,000 candidates have passed the written test and will now take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The recruitment process is underway to fill 19,838 constable positions, for which the CSBC received 17,06,628 applications.

The written test was administered in 38 districts and 627 centres, with 13,30,121 eligible candidates taking part. According to the CSBC, applicants who scored less than 30 per cent in the written exam were not selected for the PET, reports India Today.

Here’s how to view the results:

Visit the board's official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in . On the homepage, click "Written Exam Results for Candidate Shortlisting". The results, which include the roll numbers of candidates who passed the exam, will be downloaded instantly. Keep the list for future reference.

Candidates who qualified must now prepare for the PET, which is scheduled to begin in early December. Details about the schedule will be released individually on the official website.

Admit cards for the PET will shortly be made available online. Candidates must download them from the CSBC portal because printed copies will not be mailed. Without a valid admission card, you will not be authorised to enter the test venue.