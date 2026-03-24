Bihar Police arrests key accused in teacher job exam paper leak case
Patna: Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit has arrested Praveen Kumar Sinha, alias Dabloo Mukhiya, in connection with the 2024 BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) paper leak case, officials said.
The arrest was made in the state capital on Sunday evening. The EOU has so far arrested 293 people in the case.
Sinha is an active member of the gang of Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the alleged mastermind of the NEET (UG)-2024 paper leak case, which is being probed by the CBI, officials said.
In a statement, EOU said, "Acting on a tip-off, sleuths arrested Sinha from a location in Karbigahiya locality on Sunday evening. He is an active member of the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang. During interrogation, Sinha said just before TRE-3, he took 30 teacher aspirants to a particular locality in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) and provided them with question papers before the exam".
It may be recalled that the EOU arrested Mukhiya from Patna in April 2025. He is currently under judicial custody. Mukhiya, who was posted as a technical assistant in a government college in Nalanda (Bihar), carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head.
According to officials, Mukhiya's gang is spread across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. The gang was also behind paper leaks in the Haryana veterinary doctor recruitment exam, Haryana English teachers' recruitment exam and some recruitment exams conducted in UP previously.
The BPSC had conducted TRE-3 on March 15, 2024, for primary teachers and middle school teachers in offline mode.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.