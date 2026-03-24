Bihar Police arrests key accused in teacher job exam paper leak case

In a statement, EOU said, "Acting on a tip-off, sleuths arrested Sinha from a location in Karbigahiya locality on Sunday evening. He is an active member of the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang. During interrogation, Sinha said just before TRE-3, he took 30 teacher aspirants to a particular locality in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) and provided them with question papers before the exam".