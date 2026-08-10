Bihar PMS Scholarship 2026 Application Form: Instructions to generate OTR

Firstly, download the NSP OTR mobile application from the Google Play Store

After opening the app, click on the 'New user? Register yourself' option

Enter your 'Mobile Number'

You will receive an OTP via SMS

Enter the OTP and select the 'I have Aadhaar' option

Click on the 'Get OTP' button again and validate the OTP to confirm registration

The applicant details along with father's name, mother's name and mobile number will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check the details and click on the 'Finish' button

Your OTR will be generated, and you will receive the same on your mobile and email as well