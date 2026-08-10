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Bihar PMS Scholarship 2026 Application Form: Instructions to generate OTR

Bihar PMS Scholarship 2026 registration is underway for eligible BC and EBC candidates
Bihar PMS Scholarship 2026: Instructions to register, details required
Bihar PMS Scholarship 2026: Instructions to register, details requiredOfficial website image of Bihar PMS Scholarship 2026
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The Education Department, Government of Bihar, opened application forms for the Bihar PMS Scholarship 2026-27 on July 15, and the registration process is still underway. Eligible EBC and BC applicants are given a 2-month window to complete the registration process. The last date to fill the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) application form is September 15. The applicants must first generate the One-Time Registration (OTR) number.

Instructions to generate OTR for Bihar PMS Application Form 2026

  • Firstly, download the NSP OTR mobile application from the Google Play Store

  • After opening the app, click on the 'New user? Register yourself' option

  • Enter your 'Mobile Number'

  • You will receive an OTP via SMS

  • Enter the OTP and select the 'I have Aadhaar' option

  • Click on the 'Get OTP' button again and validate the OTP to confirm registration

  • The applicant details along with father's name, mother's name and mobile number will be displayed on the screen

  • Cross-check the details and click on the 'Finish' button

  • Your OTR will be generated, and you will receive the same on your mobile and email as well

  • You can also use Login with Aadhaar to complete 'Face Authentication (e-KYC)' and generate OTR

After generating the OTR, you can use this official link and complete the application process for the PMS Scholarship Scheme. Income certificate, caste certificate, Class 10 certificate, photograph and bank account details. Make sure the bank account number is linked/seeded to Aadhaar. If not done, you can visit the bank directly and complete the seeding process.

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