Bihar PMS Scholarship 2026 Application Form: Instructions to generate OTR

The Education Department, Government of Bihar, opened application forms for the Bihar PMS Scholarship 2026-27 on July 15, and the registration process is still underway. Eligible EBC and BC applicants are given a 2-month window to complete the registration process. The last date to fill the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) application form is September 15. The applicants must first generate the One-Time Registration (OTR) number.
Firstly, download the NSP OTR mobile application from the Google Play Store
After opening the app, click on the 'New user? Register yourself' option
Enter your 'Mobile Number'
You will receive an OTP via SMS
Enter the OTP and select the 'I have Aadhaar' option
Click on the 'Get OTP' button again and validate the OTP to confirm registration
The applicant details along with father's name, mother's name and mobile number will be displayed on the screen
Cross-check the details and click on the 'Finish' button
Your OTR will be generated, and you will receive the same on your mobile and email as well
You can also use Login with Aadhaar to complete 'Face Authentication (e-KYC)' and generate OTR
After generating the OTR, you can use this official link and complete the application process for the PMS Scholarship Scheme. Income certificate, caste certificate, Class 10 certificate, photograph and bank account details. Make sure the bank account number is linked/seeded to Aadhaar. If not done, you can visit the bank directly and complete the seeding process.