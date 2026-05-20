Bihar: Patna administration on high alert amid TRE-4 aspirants’ protest

According to official sources, intelligence inputs suggested that students were preparing for a large-scale agitation centred around Patna College

Patna: Police carry out a lathicharge on candidates preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 during a protest demanding the release of the official recruitment notification, near JP Golambar in Patna, Bihar on Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo: IANS)