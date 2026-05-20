Bihar: Patna administration on high alert amid TRE-4 aspirants’ protest

Patna (IANS): Amid rising apprehensions of student protests over the delay in releasing vacancies for the Teacher Recruitment Examination-4, the administration in Patna issued a stern warning to coaching institute operators and teachers on Tuesday.
According to official sources, intelligence inputs suggested that students were preparing for a large-scale agitation centred around Patna College.
Acting swiftly, the district administration moved into alert mode and convened a high-level meeting at Bahadurpur Police Station.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Additional Superintendent of Police, and the Station House Officer, along with several prominent teachers and coaching centre operators.
During the meeting, the administration made its position clear that any involvement of teachers or coaching operators in the protests would invite strict action.
Authorities emphasised that maintaining law and order is a collective responsibility and warned against any attempt to incite or support student agitation.
Teacher Guru Rahman, who was present at the meeting, confirmed the administration’s firm stance.
He stated that educators are committed to their role and would not engage in activities that could disturb the academic environment.
Officials also sought details regarding coaching schedules.
Teachers informed them that classes generally run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The administration advised them to keep students fully engaged during these hours, suggesting a strategy to prevent student participation in protests.
Meanwhile, discontent among aspirants continues to grow.
Many unemployed youth have been waiting for a long time for the Teacher Recruitment Examination-4 notification and allege repeated delays despite government assurances.
Student organisations are reportedly preparing for a major demonstration in Patna, prompting authorities to tighten security arrangements across the city.
Several well-known coaching operators, including S.K. Jha, attended the meeting.
Officials stated that the primary objective was to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents in the city.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.