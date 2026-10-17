Bihar orders scrutiny of education staff salaries after irregularities flagged

Patna: The Bihar government has directed the education department to scrutinise the salaries and allowances of all its officers, teachers and non-teaching staff before releasing payments for next month, following the detection of irregularities in salary processing, officials said on Friday.

The move is likely to delay salary payments for many employees, while payments to those found responsible for irregularities may be withheld.

The department has a workforce of over six lakh teachers and other staff across the state.

In a letter dated October 9, Finance Department Principal Secretary Vinay Kumar asked the education department to ensure strict scrutiny of salary bills and take disciplinary and administrative action against officials responsible for irregularities.