Bihar orders scrutiny of education, home departments' staff salaries after irregularities flagged

Patna: The Bihar government has directed the education and home departments to scrutinise the salaries and allowances of all their employees before releasing next month's salaries, following the detection of irregularities in salary processing, officials said on Friday.

The move is likely to delay salaries of many employees, while payments to those found responsible for irregularities may be withheld.

While the education department has a workforce of over six lakh teachers and other staff, the home department has more than three lakh employees, including security personnel and police officers.