Bihar: Nitish Kumar announces degree colleges in 213 blocks

“Under the fourth point of the Seven Resolutions–3, a decision has been taken to open degree colleges in all blocks of the state to ensure easy access to higher education, especially for girls. At present, 213 out of the total 534 blocks in Bihar do not have any affiliated or constituent degree colleges. In the first phase, degree colleges will be opened in all these 213 blocks, and classes will begin by July 2026,” Nitish Kumar said.