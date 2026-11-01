Bihar: MBA student turns entrepreneur under PMEGP, employs 40 families in village

Patna: In a remarkable achievement, an MBA graduate from Bihar’s Purnia district has become a successful entrepreneur and is generating employment for at least 40 families in his village.

Satyam Sundaram took the monetary aid under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to kickstart his enterprise. Once plunged into neck-deep debt, the young graduate founded his own enterprise after the COVID-19 pandemic, with assistance from a Central government scheme, and today is running it successfully.

His mother, who used to get shattered by the taunts of society, is now taking pride in her son’s success. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Satyam’s family was in deep trouble as they suffered a severe financial crunch, but he didn’t give up.