Bihar launches Vidyarthi Sahyog Portal with 30-day grievance redressal target for college students

Patna, Aug 17 (IANS): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday launched the ‘Vidyarthi Sahyog Portal’ (Student Support Portal) to provide students with a direct and time-bound mechanism for resolving academic and hostel-related grievances.
The event was organised at JD Women’s College in Patna in the presence of Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari and Higher Education Minister Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger’.
Under the initiative, a toll-free number 1100 has been issued for students to register complaints.
Students can submit grievances online or in writing.
"The identity of complainants will be kept confidential, the service will be free of cost, and the government has set a target of resolving complaints within 30 days, after which students will receive a written response," Samrat Choudhary said during his address to the gathering.
He also pointed out that the system will be rolled out across colleges and hostels from August 25, and Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivirs will be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month in educational institutions to hear students' problems and suggestions directly.
The Chief Minister said the portal would allow them to communicate their concerns directly to the government without hesitation.
He emphasised that dialogue and cooperation with students are essential for improving Bihar's education system.
Choudhary also highlighted the low cost of technical education in the state, noting that engineering education costs only Rs 10 and polytechnic education costs Rs 5.
He said Bihar should reach a stage where students do not have to leave the state even for general education.
The launch follows discussions with students of JD Women’s College, during which several issues concerning academics and hostels were raised.
The government has said the new portal is intended to turn such grievances into a structured, trackable and time-bound resolution process.
The programme was attended by senior government officials and university and college authorities, including the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, General Administration Department Secretary Md Suhail, Higher Education Department Secretary Rajiv Roshan, Youth, Employment and Skill Department Secretary Kaushal Kishore, Patliputra University Vice-Chancellor Upendra Prasad and JD Women’s College Principal Prof. Meera Kumari.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.