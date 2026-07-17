Bihar launches smart class initiative in 150 govt schools, announces free JEE-NEET coaching

Patna: In a major push towards digital education, the Bihar government on Thursday launched the 'Smart Class' initiative in 150 government schools across Patna.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the programme at the Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Shastri Nagar, describing it as a significant step towards modernising the state's education system and improving learning outcomes.
The state government said the initiative aims to provide students in government schools with digital learning facilities comparable to those available in many private institutions.
During the inauguration, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary visited a smart classroom, sat with students, and observed a live digital science lesson on the structure and functions of a cell.
He also interacted with students and asked questions to assess their understanding of the topic.
He said the state government's objective is not merely to introduce new technology but to ensure that every student benefits from quality digital education.
Under the Smart Class programme, students of Classes 9 to 12 will receive technology-enabled education through live and interactive online classes, lectures by subject experts, digital study materials and e-notes, recorded video lectures for revision, and regular mock tests and assessments.
The initiative is intended to strengthen conceptual learning, improve examination preparation, and make classroom teaching more engaging and effective.
According to the state government, the integration of digital technology will make learning more interactive by using audio-visual presentations, animations, and multimedia content to explain complex concepts.
Students will also have access to recorded lessons, allowing them to revisit topics whenever needed and learn at their own pace.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced a new initiative for academically talented students from economically weaker backgrounds.
The state government will introduce free coaching for JEE and NEET in 10 model schools in Patna.
The programme aims to provide quality preparation for engineering and medical entrance examinations to students who are unable to afford private coaching institutes.
Officials said the initiative is designed to promote educational equity by ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent deserving students from preparing for competitive examinations.
The Smart Class project and the free coaching programme form part of the Bihar government's broader effort to strengthen public education through technology, improve academic outcomes, and expand access to quality learning opportunities across the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.