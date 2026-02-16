Bihar Jeevika Result 2026: Here's how to download merit list at brlps.in

Patna: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) is likely to release the Jeevika result 2026 soon. The official sources suggest that the Bihar Jeevika result 2026 will be released anytime soon. Once released, candidates can access the BRLPS Jeeviak result 2026 with valid login credentials on its official website at brlps.in. One should enter their roll number or registration number and password to access the Bihar Jeevika results.

The Bihar Jeevika recruitment 2026 drive aims to fill a total of 2747 vacancies. The written exam was conducted from November 19 to December 15, 2025. It has conducted the exam at various exam centres across the state.

The exam authority will also release BRLPS Bihar Jeevika merit list 2026 along with results. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the exam.

Bihar Jeevika results 2026 highlights