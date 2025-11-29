Bihar: IIM Bodh Gaya to train 121 professionals under CM’s Fellowship Scheme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya has signed an agreement with the Government of Bihar to serve as the academic and knowledge facilitator of the Chief Minister's Fellowship scheme, which was approved by the former Bihar cabinet on September 9, 2025.

The partnership is being carried out by the Bihar Prashasnik Sudhar Mission Society (BPSMS).

According to an official release from the institute, the project intends to induct 121 professionally prepared young Bihar residents as fellows to assist with policymaking, administrative decision-making, and development efforts at various levels of the state government, Hindustan Times reports.

Under the agreement, IIM Bodh Gaya will create and deliver the fellowship's academic components. This involves curriculum development, selection assistance, classroom instruction, immersion programs, mentorship, and frequent assessments.

The Bihar government will handle deployment, administrative processes, and financial support for the fellows.

The fellows will work in various government offices, including district administrations, divisional offices, and higher departments such as the Chief Minister's Office.

According to the institute, these initiatives have helped to improve managerial competencies in ministries like Water Resources, Transport, Planning, Panchayati Raj, and numerous technical wings of the state government.

Upon the completion of their induction training, these fellows will join the Government in April 2026 for a monthly fellowship of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.5 lakhs a month.