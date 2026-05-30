Universities in Bihar told to align academic and evaluation schedules

Patna: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain on Saturday directed vice chancellors of state universities to stick to a uniform academic calendar and publication of results for undergraduate programmes from the coming academic session.
According to a statement issued by the Lok Bhavan here on Saturday, "Instructions have been issued by the governor to ensure the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and to bring uniformity and discipline to academic activities across universities in Bihar."
The governor is the chancellor of the state universities.
"Strict adherence to the prescribed academic calendar must be ensured so that processes such as teaching, examinations, evaluation, and publication of results can be conducted in a timely and coordinated manner. A deviation of up to a maximum of seven days will be permissible only under highly exceptional circumstances," it said.
All universities have been directed to ensure compliance with the calendar in upcoming academic sessions, so that uniformity is maintained among the universities of the state and their academic coordination can be aligned with central universities and other higher educational institutions, it added.
This arrangement will also facilitate the effective implementation of the multiple entry and exit system envisaged under the NEP, thereby providing students with greater flexibility, academic mobility and better opportunities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.