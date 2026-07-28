Bihar govt to withdraw NEET leak protest cases, free all detained demonstrators

Those who were arrested by the police in connection with the unrest that began in the state on July 22, when a procession taken out by activists of AISA managed to reach the vicinity of the chief minister's residence, include CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Saurav â€“ who was picked up a day prior to the bandh, and former state minister Tej Pratap Yadav â€“ who was taken into custody on Saturday evening for trying to enforce the shutdown.