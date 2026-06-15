Bihar govt to enhance quality of education in state-run schools: CM

Gayaji: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said his administration would improve the quality of education in government schools to such an extent that even officers and politicians would prefer to send their children there, making coaching institutes redundant.

Addressing a public gathering in Gayaji district, Choudhary said the government had already announced the establishment of model schools, to be known as 'Sanskriti Vidyalayas', in every block of the state.