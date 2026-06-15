Bihar govt to enhance quality of education in state-run schools: CM

Gayaji: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said his administration would improve the quality of education in government schools to such an extent that even officers and politicians would prefer to send their children there, making coaching institutes redundant.
Addressing a public gathering in Gayaji district, Choudhary said the government had already announced the establishment of model schools, to be known as 'Sanskriti Vidyalayas', in every block of the state.
"We have already announced opening up of Sanskriti Vidyalayas in each block. My dream will remain unfulfilled until children of leaders and officers start studying in those schools," he said.
The chief minister said quality coaching facilities would be provided in these schools till 8 pm.
"We will establish such a system that all coaching institutes will have to be shut down, and only government schools will continue to operate," he claimed.
Choudhary said the government was also setting up degree colleges in 211 blocks that currently do not have any such institutions.
The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a developed India will be fulfilled only after Bihar achieves prosperity.
He also highlighted the importance of welfare initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, elderly and disability pension schemes in achieving the state's development goals.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.