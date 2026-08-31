Bihar govt plans brain mapping of school students to guide career choices

The Bihar government is planning to introduce brain mapping for students in state-run schools. The move aims to help identify their natural interests and suitable career paths, Bihar education minister Mithilesh Tiwari said.

The state education minister said that the education department is leaing no stone unturned over brain mapping of school students to help identify their natural interests, intelligence types, and ideal career paths.

"The initiative aims to provide scientific career guidance, steering students away from peer or parental pressure and helping them select academic streams (like Science, Commerce, or Arts) that align with their innate capabilities," the New Indian Express quoted education minister.

The brain mapping system will not just assess students across multiple intelligence areas based on the established psychologucal frameworkds, but also help students to make valuable decisions regarding their academic and career.

"The initiative includes assessing student profiles across multiple intelligence fields based on established psychological frameworks," the minister said.

The proposal is part of a series of education reforms being considered by the state government. Bihar is also working on policies to address digital addiction and regulate screen time among children, in consultation with experts from NIMHANS.

The Education Department has also planned one month of special classes for students appearing for matric supplementary examination to provide additional academic support.