Bihar govt mulling university to preserve, study Bhikhari Thakur's folk theatre

Patna: The Bihar government is contemplating opening a university in Saran district to preserve, study, and teach the different forms of folk theatre pioneered by celebrated playwright and folk singer Bhikhari Thakur, officials said.
Thakur, born on December 18, 1887 at Kutubpur (Diyara) village in Saran, is widely regarded as one of the greatest writers in the Bhojpuri language.
"The legendary Bhikhari Thakur was a playwright, lyricist, actor, folk dancer, folk singer, and a social activist. He lived the life of a crusader, fighting against the archaic social order. Through folk art, he addressed social issues in the language and idiom of the masses.
"We are planning to open a dedicated university in Saran district to preserve, study, and teach the different forms of folk theatre pioneered by Thakur," Bihar's Minister for Art and Culture Pramod Kumar told PTI.
Thakur's contribution to folk theatre, literature, and social reform must be taught to the young generation, he said.
The department is finalising a comprehensive proposal in this regard for final approval from the competent authority, Kumar said.
Singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari welcomed the move, and said Thakur's plays like 'Ganga-Snan', 'Bidesiya', 'Gabarghichor', 'Beti-Bechwa', 'Bhai-Virodh', 'Piya Nisail' and 'Nai-Bahar' are relevant even today.
"Bhikhari Thakur is one of the greatest folk artists of India. He was much ahead of his time, who formed his own theatre group and authored several plays, including the iconic and globally popular migration-themed 'Bidesiya'," said the BJP MP from Delhi.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.