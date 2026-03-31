Bihar Governor pushes higher education reforms at VC meeting

Apart from Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Education Minister Sunil Kumar, Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Robert L. Chongthu, Secretary of the Higher Education Department Rajiv Ranjan, President of Bihar State University Service Commission Girish Kumar Chaudhary, Education Director Prof. (Dr) Rekha Kumari, Vice-Chancellors of various universities of Bihar, Principal Secretary to the Governor cum Principal Secretary to the Governor's Secretariat and other people were present at the meeting.

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