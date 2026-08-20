Bihar EOU raids properties linked to education department deputy director in DA case

Patna: The Bihar Economic Offences Unit (EOU) conducted simultaneous raids early Thursday at three premises linked to Ajay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), Patna, in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.
According to the EOU, a case was registered on Wednesday (August 19), after verification of information suggesting that Singh had accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income.
The agency said its preliminary verification found alleged disproportionate assets worth Rs 3,43,78,300, which it described as approximately 90.04 per cent higher than his known income.
The case has been registered under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.
Following search warrants issued by the Special Court (Vigilance), Patna, three EOU teams led by DSP-rank officers began searches at Chandratara Bhawan, near B.V. College, Akashvani Road, Khajpura, Patna, Ajay Kumar Singh's office chamber at BBOSE, Mithapur, Patna, and his ancestral residence in Parora village under the jurisdiction of Sahebpur Kamal police station area in Begusarai district.
The EOU said the searches were still underway and that detailed information about documents, assets or other material recovered would be released after the operation concludes.
The action marks another major anti-corruption operation by the EOU against a senior government-linked official in Bihar.
Earlier, on August 14, the EOU conducted simultaneous raids at properties linked to Sanjay Kumar, an Executive Engineer in the Road Construction Department, in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case. The searches began early in the morning at three locations, including properties in Bihar Sharif and other parts of Nalanda district.
The EOU had received confidential inputs alleging that Sanjay Kumar, who is currently posted in Khagaria district, had allegedly used his official position to accumulate assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Following this, separate EOU teams launched coordinated searches at the identified premises.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.