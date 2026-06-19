Bihar EOU on high alert ahead of NEET 2026 re-exam; monitoring cell keeping eye on suspects

Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has intensified surveillance and security measures ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. In an effort to ensure a fair and transparent examination process, the agency has established a special monitoring cell and placed several suspects under watch.

According to the EOU, close surveillance is being maintained on 135 individuals who were previously identified in cases related to examination fraud, paper leaks, impersonation, and other irregularities in competitive examinations.