Bihar EOU on high alert ahead of NEET 2026 re-exam; monitoring cell keeping eye on suspects

Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has intensified surveillance and security measures ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. In an effort to ensure a fair and transparent examination process, the agency has established a special monitoring cell and placed several suspects under watch.
According to the EOU, close surveillance is being maintained on 135 individuals who were previously identified in cases related to examination fraud, paper leaks, impersonation, and other irregularities in competitive examinations.
The EOU has released a public advisory urging candidates, parents, and guardians to remain cautious of fraudsters and misinformation campaigns during the examination period.
Officials warned that cybercriminals and anti-social elements may attempt to exploit students through fake phone calls, messages, emails, and social media posts claiming to provide question papers, answer keys, or guaranteed success in exchange for money.
Special monitoring is being conducted on major digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp and X.
Investigators fear that fraudsters could circulate fake question papers, fabricated answer keys, or misleading information designed to deceive candidates and undermine the integrity of the examination process.
The EOU has advised that anyone receiving calls, messages, emails, or social media communications offering examination papers or answer sheets should immediately inform the nearest police station or cyber police station.
Candidates and the public have also been asked not to forward unverified messages or social media posts related to the examination.
Officials cautioned that spreading false information could create panic among students and may attract legal action.
If any content claiming to leak question papers or answer keys appears online, individuals are encouraged to preserve details such as screenshots, post links, URLs, and account information and share them with law enforcement agencies for verification and action.
To facilitate quick reporting of suspicious activities, the EOU has provided a mobile/WhatsApp number 9031829067, Email: digeou-bih@gov.in, and National Cyber Crime Helpline: 1930.
The EOU stated that maintaining the credibility of competitive examinations remains a top priority.
Special vigilance is being maintained at sensitive locations, examination centres, and online platforms to prevent any attempts to compromise the examination process.
Officials have urged candidates to rely only on information issued by authorized agencies and examination authorities and not to fall victim to rumours, false promises, or fraudulent schemes.
The unit has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found attempting to disrupt the examination or engage in examination-related fraud.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.