Bihar educator Khan Sir moves court for anticipatory bail in coaching institute firing case

PATNA: A day after the Bihar Fire Services issued a notice, educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, on Monday filed an anticipatory petition in a local court in connection with a case relating to firing and vandalism outside his coaching institute in Patna.

The court has reserved its order on Khan Sir's petition. He moved the court seeking protection from arrest after police booked him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act following the June 2 incident outside Khan Global Studies Institute.