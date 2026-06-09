Bihar educator Khan Sir moves court for anticipatory bail in coaching institute firing case

PATNA: A day after the Bihar Fire Services issued a notice, educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, on Monday filed an anticipatory petition in a local court in connection with a case relating to firing and vandalism outside his coaching institute in Patna.
The court has reserved its order on Khan Sir's petition. He moved the court seeking protection from arrest after police booked him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act following the June 2 incident outside Khan Global Studies Institute.
Talking to media persons after the hearing, Khan Sir’s lawyer Arvind Kumar Mahuar said the matter had been argued before the court, and the judge had reserved the order.
During the hearing, the defence counsel argued that the FIR against Khan Sir was motivated and filed with the intention of tarnishing his reputation. He claimed that his client had been implicated despite having no direct role in the incident.
The case against Khan Sir surfaced after his staff had earlier lodged a complaint against the director of another coaching institute.
The controversy erupted on June 2 when shots were allegedly fired outside Khan Global Studies Institute during a disturbance at the premises. Police later registered an FIR at Kadamkuan Police Station under Section 109 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act against three persons, including Khan Sir.
A video recovered during the investigation showed two individuals allegedly firing into the air following acts of vandalism at the coaching institute. The two guards seen in the footage were subsequently identified and detained.
Later, police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under provisions related to attempt to murder and the Arms Act.
On Sunday, the Bihar Fire Services team issued a notice to his institute, Khan Global Studies, after conducting a fire safety audit of the premises. The Bihar Fire Services department also issued a strict 15-day notice to Khan Sir's hospital, Khan Health Care, in Patna.
Authorities warned that the facility will be sealed if critical fire safety deficiencies are not rectified within the timeframe.
This story is reported by Ramashankar