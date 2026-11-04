Bihar Education Dept serves notices to DEOs over negligence in duty

Patna, Nov 4 (IANS): The Bihar Education Department has issued show-cause notices to District Education Officers (DEOs) of 13 districts over alleged negligence in implementing the 'Seva Sankalp evam Kayakalp Abhiyan'.
The districts include Patna, Begusarai, Araria, Jamui, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Lakhisarai, Nawada, East Champaran, Purnea, Saran, Sheikhpura and Vaishali.
During a review of the campaign's progress, the department found that the status of work in progress in these districts was virtually zero, raising concerns over the officials' commitment to implementing the initiative.
Taking serious note of the alleged negligence, Vijay Kumar Pandey, Director (Administration) of the Education Department, issued letters to the concerned DEOs, directing them to submit explanations within 24 hours.
The letters warned that failure to provide satisfactory explanations within the stipulated period would invite disciplinary action.
The department observed that the negligible progress reflected a lack of seriousness among the officials towards implementing the government initiative.
Notably, the DEO of Begusarai has previously faced allegations of negligence and was also issued a show-cause notice.
Earlier, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) had launched an investigation into an alleged disproportionate assets case involving Ruby Kumari, a District Programme Officer (DPO) posted in the Kishanganj District Education Office, and her husband, Gaurav Kumar.
The couple is accused of accumulating assets worth Rs 2.45 crore beyond their known sources of income.
According to preliminary findings, the alleged disproportionate assets exceed their known income by 87.49 per cent.
The EOU has registered a case (Case No. 31/26) at the Economic Offences Police Station, alleging that the couple accumulated assets through a criminal conspiracy.
On Tuesday, EOU teams led by Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officers conducted simultaneous searches at four locations associated with the couple.
The locations include Ruby Kumari's ancestral house and private apartment in Officers' Colony, Katihar; her official office at the District Education Office in Kishanganj; and her rented residence in the Linepara locality.
During the searches, investigators are examining documents related to immovable properties, investments, bank accounts and financial transactions to establish the extent and sources of the alleged disproportionate assets.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.