Bihar districts cut school hours as temperatures cross 40 degrees Celsius

Patna: With Bihar continuing to reel under intense heatwave conditions and soaring temperatures, the district administrations of Patna and Arwal have announced restrictions on school operations to safeguard the health and safety of children.

Thiyagarajan S.M., the District Magistrate of Patna, has ordered the suspension of academic activities for students up to Class 5 in all government and private schools, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, till May 26, 2026.

The order further stated that classes for students from Classes 6 to 8 would be permitted only till 10.30 a.m.