Bihar directs schools to follow NCERT school gag weight rules, warns of action against violations

The Bihar Education Department has directed all private and government-aided schools in the state to strictly follow the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) guidelines on school bag weight, stating that the gross weight of a child’s school bag should not exceed 10% of the student’s body weight.

The department has also instructed schools to install weighing scales on campus to regularly monitor the weight of students’ bags and ensure compliance with the guidelines. Officials said private schools found violating the norms could face action from the department.

The move comes amid increasing concern across India over the physical strain caused by excessively heavy school bags, particularly among younger children. NCERT guidelines and multiple health studies have warned that carrying bags heavier than recommended limits can lead to posture problems, chronic back pain, shoulder strain, fatigue, and long-term spinal complications in children.

According to the NCERT’s recommended norms, schools are expected to regulate not only bag weight but also homework load, textbook requirements, and timetable planning to reduce unnecessary burden on students. The guidelines also discourage schools from prescribing extra books and materials beyond the approved curriculum.

Education officials in Bihar said schools would be expected to conduct regular monitoring and sensitisation exercises involving teachers and parents. The department has reportedly asked institutions to ensure that only required textbooks and notebooks are brought to school each day.

The issue of heavy school bags has repeatedly surfaced in several states over the past few years. Earlier, states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Punjab had also issued directives based on NCERT recommendations limiting school bag weight. In some cases, authorities introduced class-wise weight limits and asked schools to install lockers or storage facilities for students.

Recent reports from other states have also pointed toward weak enforcement despite existing guidelines. A report from Punjab earlier this year found that many schools lacked weighing facilities or monitoring systems even after official directives were issued.

Medical experts have repeatedly warned that younger children are particularly vulnerable to musculoskeletal stress caused by carrying oversized bags for prolonged periods. Orthopaedic specialists have also linked heavy school bags to neck strain, poor posture, headaches, and reduced physical mobility among school-going children.

The Bihar government’s latest directive comes amid broader discussions around reducing academic pressure and improving student well-being in schools. Education policymakers have increasingly argued that reducing the physical burden on students must form part of wider school reforms focused on mental and physical health.