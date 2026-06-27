AI robot greets Bihar chief minister at Patna school



On being asked about its creation, it said, "I was created by the students of CIMAGE College, Patna. I am a completely indigenous creation, which is a testament to their creativity and technical skills."

It also stated that it is a large language model and AI-enabled system capable of multiple interactive functions.

Aditya, who made the robot, said the robot was developed over several months.

"It took about five to six months to build. Multiple research efforts were made, the interaction system was developed, and its own Large Language Model (LLM) was trained," he told ANI.

