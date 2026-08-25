Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir: Bihar CM launches 'Student Support Camps' to address students' complaints



The initiative aims to provide students with a direct platform to communicate their concerns to the government and ensure timely action on their grievances.

Under the initiative, students will be able to raise issues directly at educational institutions during the monthly camps, while the online portal and helpline will provide additional channels for registering complaints and monitoring their status.

Earlier, on Monday, Choudhary also launched the 24X7, 1:1 interactive platform 'Bihar Vidya Saathi' for 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools across the state through video conferencing.

According to a press release, on the occasion of the launch of the 'Bihar Vidya Saathi' app, the Chief Minister said that this is a significant initiative towards providing quality education and proper guidance to children.

Through 'Bihar Vidya Saathi', students will be able to get solutions to their study-related queries whenever and from wherever they want.

The Chief Minister stated, "This initiative, being launched from 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools across 38 districts of the state, will directly benefit approximately 3 lakh students.

24X7 live teachers will be available for students from Classes 9 to 12. Students will be able to select teachers according to their needs and preferences and study through one-to-one interaction.

He mentioned that 75,000 teachers will provide personalised academic support to students. Digital study material will be made available for all subjects for Class 9 and 10 students, and along with live tutor support for Science stream students of Class 11 and 12, digital study materials for Bihar Board, JEE, and NEET preparation will also be provided.