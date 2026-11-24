Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday directed officials to complete the construction of buildings and other infrastructure at Pataliputra University, Purnea University and Patna University by March 2027, while calling for better branding and market access for the state's agricultural products to expand their reach to national and international markets.



The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting held under the 'Bihar Gati' initiative at the 'Sankalp' auditorium at Loksevak Awas in Patna. The meeting reviewed the progress of projects worth more than Rs 100 crore and various Central government schemes, with a focus on higher education and agricultural development.



During the review, Choudhary directed the concerned departments to accelerate the implementation of development projects and ensure that they are completed within the stipulated timelines.