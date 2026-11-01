Bihar CM stresses youth's role in shaping Indian democracy



Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Patliputra Rashtriya Yuva Sansad 2.0, the Bihar CM said, “The future of Indian democracy lies in the hands of the youth. There were freedom fighters who dreamt of building India before 1947. Then, young students led the 1974 movement and worked towards taking the nation forward.”

“Today, we have Gen Z and Gen Alpha. I want to tell them clearly that democracy in this country exists so that the next generation can emerge and take the lead. Through Gen Z, I want to say that this government is working solely for you. The government must work for you and your ideas,” he further said.



He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and recalled former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's dream of building a prosperous Bihar.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the vision of making India a Viksit BharatViksit Bharat by 2047, while former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dreamed of a prosperous Bihar," he said.



The Chief Minister said the government was providing electricity subsidies to households and urged financially capable citizens to contribute towards improving the state's education system.

"I appeal to the prosperous people of Bihar, particularly those who are capable of contributing, to donate the benefit of 125 units of free electricity so that the money can be utilised to strengthen the education system," he said.