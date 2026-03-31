Bihar CM inaugurates newly built administrative, arts faculty building of Patna University

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated the newly built administrative and arts faculty buildings at Patna University.
The buildings were constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 147.29 crore.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Kumar said, "Strengthening the foundational structure of the university will help improve the education system and ensure organised operation of administrative work."
Students will also be provided with quality educational environment and amenities, he added.
Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Education minister Sunil Kumar, and other officials were present during the occasion.
Meanwhile, student union leaders and several students raised slogans against Samrat Choudhary and Sunil Kumar for not formally inviting Vice Chancellor Ajay Kumar Singh.
Shantanu Shekhar, president of Patna University Students' Union (PUSU), said, "We have come here to protest because our vice chancellor was not invited formally at the event, and his name is not there on the inauguration stone."
The VC said, "Everything happened on short notice, and communication was made through mobile phones. We have been assured that students' concerns will be addressed."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.