Bihar CM directs officials to ensure quality education in govt-run schools

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday directed officials to strengthen the monitoring of government-run schools and ensure quality teaching for the holistic development of students.
He issued the directions at a review meeting with Education Department officials at his residence here.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Choudhary directed officials to effectively implement the "one officer-one model school" system, under which officers would remain directly connected with schools to facilitate time-bound resolution of their problems.
"Surprise inspections should also be conducted, and regular reporting of academic activities and daily functioning ensured at the headquarters and district levels," he said.
Choudhary also ordered that parent-teacher meetings be held every three months in model schools to facilitate regular interaction on students' academic progress and requirements.
He further called for strengthening interaction with former students of model schools so that current students could benefit from their experiences, the statement said.
The chief minister directed the department to provide talented students with better guidance and educational resources for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET.
"Students studying in government-run schools should also get adequate opportunities and quality preparation," he said.
Choudhary also directed Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) officials to make its e-learning and 24x7 interactive digital learning platform more effective and expand its reach among students.
"Ensuring a better educational environment and making appropriate use of modern technology remains a priority of the state government," he said.
Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Education Department Secretary Rajiv Raushan, BSEB Chairman SM Thiyagarajan and other senior officials were present during the meeting.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.