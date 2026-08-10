Bihar CM announces panel for ensuring quality education in schools, examination reforms

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced several measures to strengthen the state's education system, including setting up a state-level committee to ensure quality education in schools and examination reforms, and introducing AI-based assessments.
Addressing a two-day state-level workshop organised by the Education Department here, Choudhary said the government was committed to making education more qualitative, student-centric, transparent and technology-driven.
The state-level committee will work to ensure quality education reaches every school and transform them into "centres of excellence", according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.
The committee will also recommend examination reforms to make board, competitive and classroom assessments smoother, transparent and fair. It will explore the use of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assess students' knowledge, understanding and analytical abilities, the statement said.
As part of the reforms, special support camps will be organised where ministers, MPs and MLAs will interact with students and hear their suggestions and grievances.
A monthly student support camp will also be held at the chief minister's level, with students' suggestions uploaded on a dedicated portal for follow-up action, it said.
Choudhary also announced the establishment of a directorate comprising all concerned departments to improve coordination and ensure effective implementation of student welfare programmes.
From August 15, students will be able to access online classes until 11 pm, he said, adding that the government would work towards providing computer and English education to all children and promoting Sanskrit, Urdu and five languages of Bihar.
Emphasising the need to harness AI and other emerging technologies in education, Choudhary said, "Connecting Bihar's youth with the mainstream is the government's top priority. The future of Bihar lies with its youth, and the coming generation will play a key role in rebuilding the state.
He said the government wanted to create an education system that would reduce the need for students to leave Bihar in search of better opportunities.
A large number of students from Bihar travel to Kota and other states for higher education and competitive examination preparation, he said, adding that a significant portion of the nearly Rs 18,000 crore disbursed under the Student Credit Card Scheme was also being spent outside the state.
"Lakhs of children go to Kota for studies, while a large number of teachers there are also from Bihar. We need to develop comparable educational infrastructure within Bihar so students do not have to go outside the state," he said.
Choudhary said Bihar had so far established 551 model schools and set a target of 1,001 such schools.
He also warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in offences related to education, with provisions of the Goonda Act and Crime Control Act (CCA) invoked in appropriate cases.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.