Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inspects proposed medical college site in Gopalganj

Patna, Aug 12 (IANS): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary visited Gopalganj on Wednesday for the first time since assuming office.
He received a warm welcome from Bharatiya Janata Party workers and local residents.
During his visit, Choudhary first offered prayers at the famous Thawe Durga Temple and sought blessings from Goddess Thawe Bhawani.
He performed special puja rituals amid the chanting of mantras by priests.
Elaborate security arrangements were made at the temple.
A large number of people gathered along the roads to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister's convoy.
District Magistrate Sameer Saurabh and Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari presented Samrat Choudhary with a picture of the Thawe temple.
After the temple visit, the Chief Minister travelled to Chanave village in Thawe block to inspect land identified for the proposed medical college near the local jail.
He received detailed information from officials about the availability of land, the proposed project and preparations for construction.
Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari described the visit as significant, noting the religious importance of Goddess Thawe Bhawani for millions of devotees.
He expressed hope that the Bihar government would take important decisions regarding the development of the Thawe temple, tourism facilities and arrangements for pilgrims.
Tiwari also said that the medical college project could become a major achievement for Gopalganj.
He noted that the Chief Minister's personal inspection of the site would help the state government determine the next steps.
Former Bihar Minister Janak Ram described Chief Minister Choudhary's visit as 'historic'.
He said it had created fresh hopes among local residents, particularly regarding the long-pending demand for a medical college.
The district administration made extensive security and logistical arrangements for the visit.
Local residents hope that the Chief Minister's visit will accelerate the proposed medical college project as well as development and tourism-related works at the Thawe temple.
The Chief Minister spent around one-and-a-half hours in Gopalganj before returning to Patna.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.