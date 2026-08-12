Bihar Cabinet extends Skilled Youth Programme until 2031 with focus on AI skills

Patna, Aug 12 (IANS): The Bihar Cabinet meeting held at the Cabinet Room of the Main Secretariat in Patna concluded with approval of 11 key agenda items covering education, skill development, land regulation and other administrative matters.
Among the major decisions was approval of a proposal to transform stand‑alone private B.Ed. institutions in Bihar into multidisciplinary degree colleges, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and guidelines issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
Under the decision, NCTE‑recognised private teacher‑education institutions will be able to offer undergraduate and skill‑based courses in Arts, Science, Commerce and other disciplines alongside their existing B.Ed. programmes. The new courses will be introduced subject to standards, approvals and regulations prescribed by the respective universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC), NCTE and the Bihar government.
The move is intended to expand access to higher education by enabling students to pursue a wider range of courses in their own districts or nearby areas. The government expects the initiative to strengthen higher‑education infrastructure and contribute to improving Bihar’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER).
The Cabinet also approved the extension of the Kushal Yuva Programme (Skilled Youth Programme) under Saat Nischay‑3. The programme will now continue from the 2026–27 academic year through 2030–31, with an approved outlay of Rs 430.08 crore.
Under the extended programme, young people will receive training in emerging and employment‑oriented areas, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), drone technology, solar energy, networking, digital marketing, banking, Tally, foreign languages and entrepreneurship. The initiative is expected to directly create 6,436 employment opportunities and provide training to more than 2.57 lakh youths every year.
The Cabinet also granted ex‑post‑facto approval to the resolution contained in Memo No. 7920 dated July 29, 2026, concerning the purchase, sale and transfer of land in the notified Greenfield Satellite Township areas.
Following the decision, restrictions imposed on the purchase, sale and transfer of land in notified Greenfield Satellite cities after the final publication of development plans have been lifted. The decision also provides the Bihar Urban Development Authority with the power to lift restrictions on land transactions imposed after publication of a draft development plan.
At the same time, land development and construction of buildings in these areas will be regulated by the authority in accordance with approved development plans and applicable Development Control Regulations (DCR).
The regulatory framework will ensure that land development and construction activities in the Greenfield Satellite Townships take place in accordance with planned urban‑development norms.
The decisions form part of the Bihar government’s broader focus on expanding educational opportunities, improving youth employability and establishing a regulated framework for planned urban development.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.