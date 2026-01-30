Bihar Cabinet doubles scholarships, raises grants, greenlights recruitment

PATNA: The Bihar cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to increase the pre-matric scholarship amount for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, effective from the financial year 2025-26. The scholarship, which had remained unchanged since 2011, has now been doubled.

Under the revised scheme, students from Classes 1 to 4 will receive Rs 1,200 per year, while those in Classes 5 and 6 will get Rs 2,400 annually. Students from Classes 7 to 10 will receive Rs 3,600 each year.

For students living in hostels from Classes 1 to 10, the annual scholarship has been raised to Rs 6,000. Officials said nearly 27 lakh students studying in government and recognised schools across Bihar will benefit from the enhanced assistance.