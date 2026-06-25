Bihar cabinet clears five new private universities and judicial projects

Patna (IANS): A meeting of the Bihar Cabinet was held on Wednesday at the Cabinet Hall of the Main Secretariat in Patna under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
During the meeting, the Council of Ministers approved 45 important proposals related to higher education, judicial infrastructure, urban development, and tourism.
The Cabinet approved the establishment and operation of five private universities in different districts of Bihar.
The new institutions include Shanja University in Madhubani district, a private university in Siwan district, SA University in Ashok Nagar, Nawada, Himalaya University in Patna, and Sityog University at Jasoiya Mor in Aurangabad.
The government stated that these institutions are expected to strengthen higher education infrastructure and expand educational opportunities for students across the state.
The state government also granted administrative approval for the construction of new court complexes in four districts, including Maharajganj (Siwan).
The Bihar Cabinet has approved Rs 34.33 crore for 10 courtrooms, an amenities building, and a lock-up facility in Maharajganj.
It also approved Rs 53.02 crore for 20 court buildings, Rs 39.04 crore for a 15-court G+7 building in Begusarai, and Rs 38.38 crore for 10 courtrooms, an amenities building, and a lock-up facility in Rajauli (Nawada).
According to the government, these projects are intended to strengthen judicial infrastructure, expedite court proceedings, and improve access to judicial services.
Samrat Choudhary also announced administrative approval of Rs 76.48 crore for the Chhapra Sewerage Network Project under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. The project aims to improve sewerage infrastructure, strengthen sanitation systems, and provide better urban services to Chhapra's residents.
The latest Cabinet decisions reflect the government’s focus on expanding educational institutions, improving judicial infrastructure, promoting tourism, and upgrading urban amenities across Bihar.
During the Cabinet meeting on June 17, the government approved 29 agenda items, including several major initiatives to boost tourism and improve public services.
Under the proposed Sindhu Darshan pilgrimage assistance scheme for 2026, pilgrims undertaking the journey will receive financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per traveller.
The government also approved the Heli-Tourism and Tourism Service Scheme 2026.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.