Bihar Cabinet approves two new universities in Patna, Begusarai

The Bihar Cabinet has approved the establishment of two new universities in the state, one in Patna and another in Begusarai.
The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on September 23. Both universities will be established under the Bihar Special University Act, 2026.
The Mata Sita Women’s University will be established in Patna. It will be Bihar's first women’s university, according to reports. The Cabinet has also approved Rs 15 crore for the university towards salaries and other establishment-related expenses.
The second institution, Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University, will be established in Begusarai. The Cabinet has sanctioned another Rs 15 crore for its establishment and related expenses.
Jurisdiction of the two universities
The proposed Dinkar University will have jurisdiction over constituent and affiliated colleges in Begusarai and Khagaria districts. Colleges affiliated with Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will remain outside its jurisdiction.
The Patna women's university will cover constituent and affiliated women's colleges in Patna, with colleges under Patna University excluded from its jurisdiction, according to the Cabinet details reported after the meeting.
The approvals come days after Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the Bihar government wanted to facilitate the establishment of at least 50 private universities in the state, with the stated aim of reducing the migration of students to other states for higher education.
Bihar had also approved the establishment of five private universities in June 2026. Those institutions were part of a separate move to expand higher education options in the state.