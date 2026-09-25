Bihar Cabinet approves two new universities in Patna, Begusarai

The Bihar Cabinet has approved the establishment of two new universities in the state, one in Patna and another in Begusarai.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on September 23. Both universities will be established under the Bihar Special University Act, 2026.

The Mata Sita Women’s University will be established in Patna. It will be Bihar's first women’s university, according to reports. The Cabinet has also approved Rs 15 crore for the university towards salaries and other establishment-related expenses.

The second institution, Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University, will be established in Begusarai. The Cabinet has sanctioned another Rs 15 crore for its establishment and related expenses.