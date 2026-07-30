Bihar Govt Jobs: Cabinet approves recruitment of 22,891 anganwadi workers, helpers

Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday approved the recruitment of 22,891 anganwadi workers and helpers to improve the functioning of anganwadi centres across the state.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
"Following the council of ministers' approval of anganwadi worker/helper selection guidelines, 2026, appointments will be made to fill 22,891 vacancies across the state, including 6,141 posts of anganwadi workers and 16,750 posts of anganwadi helpers," the proposal of the Social Welfare Department, which was approved at the meeting, stated.
Under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), children up to six years of age, pregnant women and lactating mothers are provided supplementary nutrition, pre-school education, health check-ups, referral services, immunisation, and nutrition and health education through anganwadi centres.
The new guidelines will facilitate filling up of all 22,891 vacant posts and provide greater opportunities for women from the respective feeder areas to be selected as anganwadi workers and helpers, the proposal said.
The Cabinet also gave administrative approval to water supply projects in Lakhisarai and Kishanganj under the centrally sponsored Amrit 2.0 Mission.
The projects include the Lakhisarai Water Supply Project, estimated at Rs 150.96 crore, and the Kishanganj Water Supply Project, estimated at Rs 53.71 crore.
Reacting to the Cabinet decisions, Choudhary said in a post on X, "Through these projects, clean and safe drinking water will be provided to lakhs of families, and urban infrastructure will be strengthened. Our government is continuously working to deliver quality drinking water to every household and fulfil the resolve of a developed Bihar."
The Cabinet also approved a proposal to establish new cooperative sugar mills and sugarcane by-product-based industries on the premises of closed sugar mill complexes at Raiyam in Darbhanga and Sakri in Madhubani.
"This initiative will provide better opportunities to sugarcane farmers, employment to local youth, and new energy to the industrial development of Mithilanchal," the chief minister said.
The Cabinet further approved the Road Construction Department's proposal for construction of two high-level reinforced cement concrete (RCC) bridges on NH-333A in Jamui district.
The projects include a new bridge over the Kuel river at Nariyana Ghat, estimated to cost Rs 93.82 crore, and another over the Mangobandar-Suknar river, estimated at Rs 55.96 crore.
Referring to the projects, the CM wrote on X, "These projects will improve regional connectivity, facilitate smoother transportation, and provide a new impetus to local trade, agriculture, and economic activities. Our government remains steadfastly committed to building modern and robust infrastructure."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.