Bihar Cabinet approves 76 new teaching posts and AIIMS Patna expansion

Patna, July 8 (IANS): The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Wednesday approved 22 major proposals, focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, education, renewable energy, agriculture, employment, and urban development.
The meeting was held in the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Secretariat.
The Cabinet approved the creation of 76 teaching positions across various faculties in 10 state engineering colleges and the Bihar Engineering University.
The move is expected to strengthen technical education and improve faculty availability in government engineering institutions.
Under the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan, approval was granted to install 500 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar power plants on government buildings between the financial years 2025-26 and 2029-30.
The initiative aims to promote renewable energy, reduce electricity costs, and support Bihar's clean energy goals.
The Cabinet approved the construction of a Bailey bridge, installation of a new suspended slab, and comprehensive repair and restoration of the Vikramshila Setu over the Ganga River in Bhagalpur.
The project is expected to improve connectivity and ensure safer movement across the ageing bridge.
In a landmark transport decision, the Cabinet approved the preparation of the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Bihar's proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will prepare the reports.
The proposed corridors will connect Patna–Muzaffarpur, Patna–Begusarai, Patna–Ara, and Patna–Gaya.
The high-speed regional transit network is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, promote economic growth, and support urban expansion.
Administrative approval was granted for the acquisition of 26.76 acres of land at Mauja-Bhusaula, Danapur, for the expansion of AIIMS Patna.
The land acquisition project will cost approximately Rs 348.90 crore, enabling the expansion of super-speciality healthcare services and improved medical infrastructure on a unified campus.
The Cabinet approved the establishment of the Bihar Aquaculture Infrastructure and Development Corporation Limited under the Companies Act, 2013.
The new corporation will oversee the development, operation, and management of fisheries and aquaculture infrastructure, giving a significant boost to Bihar's fisheries sector.
The Cabinet approved Rs 300 crore for the Chief Minister's Self-Help Allowance Scheme for FY 2026-27 and extended the scheme till 2030-31.
Approval was also granted for a scheme worth Rs 79.84 crore under the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission for FY 2026-27.
The programme aims to promote the cultivation of pulse crops during Kharif, Rabi, and summer seasons, helping improve production and reduce dependence on imports.
The selection of the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT), Ahmedabad, to provide planning and technical support for the development of Bihar's proposed greenfield satellite townships was also approved.
Approval was granted for the purchase and acquisition of land required under the Township Planning Scheme to expand the core areas of the proposed Pataliputra and Tirhut townships.
The decision also covers infrastructure and communication development in Pataliputra, Hariharnath, Magadh, and Tirhut.
Following a court order, the Cabinet approved payment of Rs 63.39 crore, including interest, to secure the release of 266 acres of land associated with M/s Indian Potash Limited at Motipur Sugar Mill in Muzaffarpur.
To expand access to quality education, the Cabinet approved the allotment of five acres of land each in Madhubani, Munger, and Muzaffarpur.
The land will be leased to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) at a token lease amount of Rs 1 for 30 years, with an option for renewal, for establishing new Kendriya Vidyalayas.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.