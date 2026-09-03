Bihar Cabinet approves 27 proposals, extends student credit card scheme till 2030-31

Patna: The Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved 27 agenda items at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, including the extension of the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme for another five years and measures related to urban development, heritage conservation and welfare initiatives.
Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved the creation of 14 posts for the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) category in the Home Department. It also cleared the creation of 16 Office Attendant posts at the headquarters of the General Administration Department in Patna.
The Cabinet decided that the martyrdom day of Ramphal Mandal, a freedom fighter of the Quit India Movement, will be observed annually as a state-level function in Sitamarhi district on August 23. Similarly, the birth anniversary of Pandit Rajkumar Shukla, a key figure associated with the Champaran Satyagraha, will be commemorated as a state-level function in West Champaran district on the same date every year.
The state government also approved the contractual appointment of Poonam Sinha, currently serving as Director-cum-In-Charge Secretary of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat, as Director for a period of one year after retirement. The appointment will take effect from September 1.
In a major boost to higher education, the Cabinet extended the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31. Under the scheme, eligible students will continue to receive education loans of up to Rs 4 lakh through the Bihar State Education Finance Corporation.
The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 40 crore under the non-salary head for the maintenance of the Bihar Museum and Patna Museum during the 2026-27 financial year. Another Rs 39.80 crore was approved for widening Nehru Path in Patna, covering the stretch from Dak Bungalow Crossing to Rukunpur.
The tenure of the Mukhyamantri Samagra Shahari Vikas Yojana (Chief Minister's Comprehensive Urban Development Scheme) was also extended from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The scheme aims to strengthen infrastructure and promote development in urban areas across the state.
The Cabinet further approved changes concerning the post of Director (Finance and Accounts) at the Bihar Heritage Development Society in Patna. Serving or retired officers from the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Bihar Finance Service or Bihar Financial Administration Service will now be eligible for appointment to the post.
Under Saat Nischay-3 (Seven Resolves-3), the Cabinet approved the establishment of the Bihar State Goat Rearing Cooperative Federation Limited. It also sanctioned an expenditure of Rs 14.795 crore for the federation for the period from 2026-27 to 2028-29.
The Cabinet also approved the salary, allowances and service conditions of Professor Anil Kumar, Executive Director of the Bihar Heritage Development Society, Patna.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.