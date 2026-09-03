Bihar Cabinet approves 27 proposals, extends student credit card scheme till 2030-31

The Cabinet decided that the martyrdom day of Ramphal Mandal, a freedom fighter of the Quit India Movement, will be observed annually as a state-level function in Sitamarhi district on August 23. Similarly, the birth anniversary of Pandit Rajkumar Shukla, a key figure associated with the Champaran Satyagraha, will be commemorated as a state-level function in West Champaran district on the same date every year.