Bihar Board Results: ‘Fail’ to be replaced with ‘kaushal ke liye patra’ on marksheets

A big news for Bihar Board exam aspirants. Students who do not clear their Bihar Board 10th, 12th exams may no longer see the word 'Fail' on their marksheets. The Bihar Education Department has decided to replace 'fail' with 'Kaushal Ke Liya Patra,' which means 'eligible for skills.' The move behind this is to ensure that board examination performance should not be the parameter to check the overall ability or potential.

Bihar education minister Mithilesh Tiwari has announced the proposed change at a review meeting. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release a detailed instructions on the same.

"Failure to secure the expected marks in an examination does not diminish a child's talent," the education minister said.

The minister also announced that special classes would be organised for one month for students appearing in the matriculation supplementary examination. The aim is to help students prepare for exams and improve their chances of success.

The Bihar government is putting its best foot forward to reform school education landscape. It has decided to drop 'Fail' in marksheet to motivate the students. The government is also planning to give students exposure to activities beyond conventional textbook-based teaching. The best example is “no-bag day” on Saturdays in government schools.

According to the August 6 notice, CM Samrat Choudhary announced that the government schools will operate from 9.30 am to 1 pm on Saturdays. From Monday to Friday, schools will remain function from 9.30 am to 4 pm. The academic and other activities will continue until noon for Classes 1 to 8.