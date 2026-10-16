Bihar Board reopens Class 10, 12 exam form window for 2027; late submissions allowed till October 31

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the examination-form submission window for students appearing for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations, allowing those who missed the earlier deadline to apply with a late fee until October 31.
The reopened window runs from October 16 to October 31, 2026. The earlier deadline for submitting forms for the Matric and Intermediate examinations was October 15.
The process applies to students appearing for the Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate annual examinations in 2027. Forms must be submitted online through the respective school or college authorities, which are responsible for completing the process on behalf of candidates.
Who can submit forms during the extended window?
Students who could not complete their examination-form submission by October 15 can use the reopened window, subject to the board’s eligibility requirements.
The extension gives candidates another opportunity to complete the formalities required to appear for the 2027 board examinations. However, the late-submission facility comes with an additional fee, and students should confirm the applicable amount with their respective institutions.
The board has not announced the examination dates for the 2027 Matric and Intermediate examinations. The current notice concerns the submission of examination forms, not the examination timetable.
How can students submit the examination forms?
The online process is to be completed by the heads of schools and colleges through the relevant BSEB portals. Students should contact their institutions rather than assume that they can complete the entire process independently.
Class 10 students can check the BSEB Matric examination portal. Class 12 students should use the BSEB Intermediate portal, in coordination with their school or college.
Candidates should verify their personal and academic details against their registration records before the forms are submitted. They should also confirm that the institution has completed the online submission and fee payment within the deadline.
The board’s Matric examination portal lists the notification extending the application window for the 2027 annual examination.
What is the last date to apply?
The final date for submitting the examination forms with the applicable late fee is October 31, 2026. The board has not announced a further extension.
Students who missed the previous deadline should contact their school or college promptly to complete the process. Waiting until the final day could leave insufficient time to correct errors or resolve payment issues.