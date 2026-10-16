Bihar Board reopens Class 10, 12 exam form window for 2027; late submissions allowed till October 31

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the examination-form submission window for students appearing for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations, allowing those who missed the earlier deadline to apply with a late fee until October 31.

The reopened window runs from October 16 to October 31, 2026. The earlier deadline for submitting forms for the Matric and Intermediate examinations was October 15.

The process applies to students appearing for the Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate annual examinations in 2027. Forms must be submitted online through the respective school or college authorities, which are responsible for completing the process on behalf of candidates.