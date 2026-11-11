Bihar Board opens applications for two-year free JEE, NEET coaching programme

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has invited applications for its two-year coaching programme for students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the 2027–29 academic session.

Students appearing for their Class 10 examinations in 2027 through BSEB, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) or any other recognised board can apply online. Applicants must be willing to pursue Class 11 at a school affiliated with the Bihar Board.

The application process began on November 6, and the deadline is November 19, 2026. The board has tentatively scheduled the selection examination for December 6.

The programme will offer residential coaching at Patna and non-residential facilities across nine divisions of Bihar. Students selected for the residential programme will receive free hostel accommodation and meals along with classroom coaching. Those opting for non-residential coaching will attend classes at designated centres in their respective divisions.

The board will provide coaching through experienced faculty members, along with study materials, regular mock tests and doubt-clearing sessions. The initiative is intended to support students who may not be able to afford private coaching for national-level engineering and medical entrance examinations.

According to the application information, the residential option in Patna carries an application fee of Rs 100, while the non-residential option does not require an application fee. The coaching itself is provided free of cost.

Eligible students can register through the BSEB's dedicated coaching portal, coaching.biharboardonline.com. Applicants must select the relevant JEE or NEET coaching option, complete the online form and retain the confirmation page after submission.

The board has advised applicants to check the eligibility conditions and instructions on the portal before submitting their forms. The December 6 selection examination date is tentative and may be revised by the board.