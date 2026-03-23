Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2026: Check Arts, Science, Commerce toppers list here

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB 12th results 2026 today, March 23. It has officially released the Bihar Board 12th results 2026 and activated link post 1:30 pm on the official portals at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com. Students must use their roll number and roll code to access the results.

Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore, and Dr B Rajender, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Education, Bihar participated in the press conference before declaring the results.

Bihar Board 12th toppers 2026

The BSEB has also released Bihar Board 12th toppers list 2026 along with results. It has released the toppers list for all streams - Bihar Board 12th Arts toppers 2026, Bihar Board 12th Science toppers 2026 and Bihar Board 12th Commerce toppers 2026.

BSEB 12th result 2026 highlights