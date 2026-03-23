Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2026: Check Arts, Science, Commerce toppers list here

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB 12th results 2026 today, March 23. It has officially released the Bihar Board 12th results 2026 and activated link post 1:30 pm on the official portals at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com. Students must use their roll number and roll code to access the results.
Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore, and Dr B Rajender, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Education, Bihar participated in the press conference before declaring the results.
Bihar Board 12th toppers 2026
The BSEB has also released Bihar Board 12th toppers list 2026 along with results. It has released the toppers list for all streams - Bihar Board 12th Arts toppers 2026, Bihar Board 12th Science toppers 2026 and Bihar Board 12th Commerce toppers 2026.
BSEB 12th result 2026 highlights
Bihar Board 12th Science toppers list 2026
1st Rank: Aditya Prakash Aman - 481 (96.20%)
2nd rank: H.S. Mairajani - 479 (95.80%)
2nd rank: Sapna Kumari - 479 (95.80%)
3rd rank: Anamika Kumari - 478 (95.60%)
4nd rank: Satyam Kumar - 476 (95.20%)
5th rank: Palak Kumari - 475 (95.00%)
Bihar Board 12th Commerce toppers list 2026
1st rank: Aditi Kumari - 480 (96.00%)
2nd rank: Mahi Kumari - 476 (95.20%)
3rd rank: Nishika Shree - 475 (95.00%)
Bihar Board 12th Arts toppers list 2026
1st rank: Nishu Kumari - 479 (95.80%)
2nd rank: Siddhi Shikha - 478 (95.60%)
2nd rank: Chandradeep Kumar - 478 (95.60)
2nd rank: MD Lucky Ansari - 478 (95.60%)
3rd rank: Nasrin Praveen - 477 (95.40%)
3rd rank: Sajiya Ansari - 477 (95.40%)
3rd rank: Nisu Kumari - 477 (95.40%)
3rd rank: Adarsh - 477 (95.40%)
Bihar Board 12th Arts toppers list 2025
1st Ankita Kumari - 94.6% (473)
1st Shakib Shah - 94.6% (473)
2nd Anushka Kumari - 94.2% (471)
2nd Rokaiya Fatma - 94.2% (471)
3rd Arti Kumari - 94% (470)
Bihar Board 12th Science toppers list 2025
1st Priya Jaiswal 96.8% (484)
2nd Akash Kumar - 96% (480)
3rd Ravi Kumar 95.6% (478)
4th Anupriya - 95.4% (477)
4th Prashant Kumar - 95.4% (477)