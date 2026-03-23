Bihar Board 12th Results 2026: Websites to check BSEB Inter result

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will be releasing the BSEB Class 12th results 2026 soon. The official sources confirm that the Bihar Board 12th results 2026 will be released at 1:30 pm on March 23.

The BSEB has informed that the Bihar Board 12th Intermediate results will be released in a press conference headed by Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar. He will be accompanied by the BSEB chairman Anand Kishore at the Sinha Library.

Students who appeared for the written exam can access the Bihar Board 12th results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number and date of birth or password to access BSEB 12th results.

Bihar Board 12th results 2026 highlights