Bihar Board 12th Results 2026: Websites to check BSEB Inter result

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will be releasing the BSEB Class 12th results 2026 soon. The official sources confirm that the Bihar Board 12th results 2026 will be released at 1:30 pm on March 23.
The BSEB has informed that the Bihar Board 12th Intermediate results will be released in a press conference headed by Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar. He will be accompanied by the BSEB chairman Anand Kishore at the Sinha Library.
Students who appeared for the written exam can access the Bihar Board 12th results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number and date of birth or password to access BSEB 12th results.
Bihar Board 12th results 2026 highlights
BSEB 12th result 2026 time confirmed
The Board has announced the BSEB 12th result 2026 time on its official X handle. The results will be declared at 1:30 pm.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: List of websites to check results
Students can access the BSEB 12th result 2026 with valid login credentials such as roll number and date of birth. These are the websites to check Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th results 2026 on the official portals at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com. Explore the complete list.
interbiharboard.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
secondary.biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.com
results.biharboardonline.com
Students can also access the other third-party websites to check results.