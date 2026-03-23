Bihar Board 12th Result Marksheet 2026: How to download online

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026, with scorecards made available online for students across Science, Commerce and Arts streams.

The results were declared on March 23 at around 1:30 pm during an official press conference. Soon after, links to download marksheets were activated on multiple official portals.

Students can access their results using their roll number and roll code on websites such as interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com and results.biharboardonline.com.

How to download Bihar Board 12th marksheet 2026?

Visit the official BSEB results website Click on the Class 12 (Intermediate) result link Enter your roll number and roll code Complete the captcha verification Submit the details View your provisional marksheet on the screen Download and print the marksheet for future reference

The online scorecard includes key details such as the student’s name, roll number, roll code and subject-wise marks. However, this is a provisional document; original marksheets will be issued later by schools.

If websites experience heavy traffic, students can also access their results through alternative methods such as SMS or the DigiLocker platform.

The Bihar Intermediate exams for 2026 were conducted between February 2 and February 13 across the state.