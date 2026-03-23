Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Roll Number, Name-wise: Know how to check

BIhar Board 12th Result 2026 Roll Number: How to check

Students and parents must note that the BSEB Intermediate results 2026 can be accessed only theough the valid login credentials. One must use their roll number and roll code to access the results. Here are the steps to access BSEB 12th result by roll-number.

Step 1: Open the official portal of BSEB at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com.

Step 2: Find the BSEB 12th result 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the BSEB 12th results page

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as roll number and roll code

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Enter captcha

Step 7: The Bihar Board 12th results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of BSEB 12th results for furure need

Bihar Board 12th result 2026 name-wise

The Board will be allowing students to access the Bihar Board 12th results by roll no and roll code on the official portals. There is no facility to access the BSEB 12th results name-wise on the portal. Many third-party websites release Bihar 12th results by name. Students can access the results only for reference. The results available on the official portal will be considered as official.