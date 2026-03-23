Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Roll Number, Name-wise: Know how to check

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will release the BSEB 12th results 2026 today, March 23. The official sources confirm that the Bihar Board 12th results 2026 will be declared at 1:30 pm.
Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar will be releasing the BSEB Inter results 2026. He will be accompanied by the BSEB chairman Anand Kishore at the press conference. Once released, students can access the Bihar Board 12th results 2026 link on the official portal at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com.
BSEB Inter results 2026 highlights
BIhar Board 12th Result 2026 Roll Number: How to check
Students and parents must note that the BSEB Intermediate results 2026 can be accessed only theough the valid login credentials. One must use their roll number and roll code to access the results. Here are the steps to access BSEB 12th result by roll-number.
Step 1: Open the official portal of BSEB at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com.
Step 2: Find the BSEB 12th result 2026 link on the homepage
Step 3: Follow the link to land on the BSEB 12th results page
Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as roll number and roll code
Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 6: Enter captcha
Step 7: The Bihar Board 12th results 2026 will be available on the screen
Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of BSEB 12th results for furure need
Bihar Board 12th result 2026 name-wise
The Board will be allowing students to access the Bihar Board 12th results by roll no and roll code on the official portals. There is no facility to access the BSEB 12th results name-wise on the portal. Many third-party websites release Bihar 12th results by name. Students can access the results only for reference. The results available on the official portal will be considered as official.